Rachel Dreskin Announced as New CEO of PBFA

The Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) has announced that Rachel Dreskin, previously Executive Director of Compassion in World Farming US, will be joining the association as its new Chief Executive Officer.

A graduate of Northeastern University’s School of Business with a dual focus in Marketing and Entrepreneurship, Rachel has worked extensively with Fortune 500 companies to incorporate and strengthen animal welfare within corporate sustainability programs. Rachel also serves as board member of Global Animal Partnership and the Regenerative Organic Alliance, has guest lectured at top US universities like Stanford, University of California, Santa Cruz and University of Delaware.

“I am so excited to be sharing the news of PBFA’s CEO hire with our members, collaborators, and friends. In the time that I’ve spent with her over the past few weeks, I have been inspired by Rachel’s visionary ideas for building relationships, meeting member needs, and advancing PBFA into our next stage of growth, said Nicole Sopko, PBFA Board President. “Combining her management experience with the incredible team of experts we already have in place doing such important work on behalf of our members and this industry is going to greatly expand PBFA’s capacity to effect change. I am so confident and excited about our future with the direction of this dedicated and experienced leader.”

“PBFA plays an essential and pivotal role in reforming our food system, and I’m proud to be joining a talented team and immensely exciting organization,” said Rachel. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation to enable growth within the plant-based foods sector, not only benefiting our members and stakeholders but also people, animals, and the planet.”

