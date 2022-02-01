Rebellyous Foods Arrives On East Coast, Wins KeHE On Trend Frozen Award

Rebellyous Foods recently announced it has expanded its award winning plant-based nuggets and tenders into 66 Albertsons locations in the Mid-Atlantic region including Safeway and Acme stores.

Rebellyous, whose investors include Clear Current Capital, CPT Capital, Agronomics, Vulcan Capital, and KBW Ventures, also announces it has received the KeHE On Trend® Frozen Award. The company reports that over 200 brands applied for the award and a team of judges chose Rebellyous’ plant-based nuggets as best in the frozen category after considering ingredients, innovation, taste, price, packaging, people, and purpose.

“Not only are they kid tested and mom approved, but industry tastemakers agree that our plant-based nuggets are a stand out in the industry,” said Christie Lagally, founder and CEO of Rebellyous Foods.

“To boot, Rebellyous products are now available on both coasts and in between and we couldn’t be more proud that we are one step closer to accomplishing our mission of making plant-based chicken for all,” adds Legally.

Rebellyous Nuggets and Tenders are 100% plant-based with no cholesterol, antibiotics, or hormones, and less saturated fat than their chicken counterparts. Shoppers across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, can now find the products in the freezer case for $5.99.

To learn more about Rebellyous Foods, visit rebellyous.com.