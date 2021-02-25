Rügenwalder Mühle Restructures Corporate Management

Rügenwalder Mühle is continuing to restructure its corporate management. Godo Röben, Managing Director of Marketing and Research & Development, is leaving the company with immediate effect. As a new member of the Executive Board, Mark Bülow will move from Saturn Petcare to Rügenwalder Mühle on 1st March and will be responsible for Corporate Strategy. The 51-year-old engineer is an expert in project management, strategy and operations management.

Since 2014, Rügenwalder Mühle has been a pioneer in vegetarian / vegan meat and sausage alternatives and is now Germany’s market leader in this segment. With around 770 employees, the company generated annual sales of 242 million euros in 2019. The management of the seventh-generation family business is in the hands of Dr. Gunnar Rauffus as chairman of the supervisory board. Chairman of the Executive Board is Michael Hähnel.

“We thank Godo Röben for successful, joint 25 years. He developed and built up our second pillar, vegetable proteins, together with my father, Christian Rauffus, with a great deal of pioneering spirit,” explains Dr. Gunnar Rauffus, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rügenwalder Mühle. Currently, the company is expanding capacities and arranging processes and structures in line with its growth course. “By mutual agreement, we have decided that for these next steps of Rügenwalder Mühle, we will also reposition ourselves in terms of personnel at this point,” Rauffus continued. A corresponding successor for Godo Röben is to be named in the foreseeable future.

