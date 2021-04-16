Rügenwalder Mühle – Sales of Plant-Based Products Now Equalling Animal Protein Products

With an increase of 22 per cent compared to the previous year, German food manufacturer Rügenwalder Mühle generated total net sales of 233.7 million euros in 2020 (2019: 191.6 million euros). The company focuses equally on animal meat and sausage products as well as vegetable proteins and reports that both areas were reportedly on a par in terms of revenue.

“Even more important to me than the extremely positive development in terms of sales is that Rügenwalder Mühle has established itself as a food manufacturer with two mainstays despite a very adverse year,” says Michael Hähnel, CEO of Rügenwalder Mühle.

“As a first mover in the area of vegetable proteins in Germany, we continue to drive the dynamic development of this category,” says Hähnel. The increased demand for vegetarian and vegan products is the result of more nutrition-conscious consumer behaviour – reinforced once again by the measures taken to combat the Corona pandemic, such as home offices and the closure of catering establishments.”

Share article: share

share

share

email