San Diego: Beef Giant Jensen Meat Opens New Plant-Based Division to Produce 25M Pounds of Vegan Products

As vegconomist reported earlier this year, US beef giant Jensen Meat has been developing a new plant-based facility for the production of vegan beef. Jensen Meat has now officially opened that facility, with the capacity to produce plant-based products at a rate of 25 million pounds annually.

“We feel there is room for both industries – traditional and plant-based – to thrive in a sustainable manner”

Located in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, CA, the new plant-based division will create jobs and allow the company to increase its production of affordable protein sources. With production already underway, the new facility includes multiple processes, including bulk and patty forming for foodservice and retail finished products.

Founded in 1958, Jensen produces 75 million pounds of ground animal beef annually, making 25 million pounds of plant-based a significant amount of its output. Jensen is just the latest meat company to expand its plant-based operations, with Planterra Foods – owned by JBS USA – moving into new markets, and Irish meat producer ABP launching a new retail plant-based brand.

“We want to use our knowledge of burger production to help plant-based companies achieve the best looking, tastiest patty, and now, we are opening our first plant-based production facility,” said Abel Olivera, CEO of Jensen Meat.

“We have diversified,” added Mr. Olivera. “We feel there is room for both industries – traditional and plant-based – to thrive in a sustainable manner. Our new plant will produce sustainable protein while driving down costs for smaller companies,” he added.

