San Francisco’s Clara Foods Rebrands as The EVERY Company, Launches “World’s First” Vegan Egg Protein

Animal-free egg protein producer Clara Foods has rebranded as The EVERY Company, as the San Francisco-based food tech company launches the “world’s first” animal-free egg protein – EVERY ClearEgg.

Unveiling the new name and look, The EVERY Company claims to have successfully created super-functional animal proteins without the animal with its EVERY ClearEgg offering. Claiming to be the world’s first animal-free, nature-equivalent egg protein, The EVERY Company’s first egg protein offers a highly soluble, nearly invisible protein boost for use in food and beverage products.

The EVERY Company is now developing its egg protein portfolio to offer a broad array of functionalities as it expands its product platform. Founded in 2014 and having recently developed a groundbreaking animal-free pepsin, The EVERY Company recently announced a collaboration with global investment and innovation group ZX Ventures to scale up production.

“Our new branding, EVERY, conveys our vision to fundamentally transform the food system for the 21st century so that every human, everywhere can enjoy the food they know and love without harming our planet or animals in the process,” stated Arturo Elizondo, CEO and founder of The EVERY Company.

“The EVERY brand name embodies our values of collaboration and optimism, and our belief that by working together we can build a more sustainable future for everyone,” he added.

