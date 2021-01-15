Seafood Restaurant Nordsee Invests in Plant-Based Fish Producer Novish

Dutch plant-based seafood brand Novish has announced the closing of a funding round including QSRP Funding and Kharis Capital, the owner of German seafood restaurant chain Nordsee. Novish produces a range of vegan seafood products for global retail and foodservice markets.

Novish was founded in 2019 by Maiko van der Meer, ex CEO of shrimp giant Klaas Puul and seafood brand Mowi Consumer Products, along with Katja Busser and Paul den Dulk, both experts in the food industry. The existing product range consists of coated products such as burgers, bites/nuggets, filets and sticks/fingers. Recently, tuna flakes were added to the range. Novish plant-based products contain neither soy nor genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

CEO Maiko van der Meer said to vegconomist today, “We’re delighted that we can now accelerate our growth trajectory in 2021 and 2022.”

Last May, Novish expanded into Canada through a distribution partnership with Misty Mountain Trade & Consulting Inc, whose mission is “to accelerate the world’s transition to plant-based foods, ethical and environmentally conscious goods and services.”

Novish states; “Our strategic partnership will support both QSRP and NORDSEE by adding new, innovative, and alternative products to NORDSEE and Go! Fish menu offerings and is testament to our Group’s effort to continue investment in innovation, sustainability, and platform growth.

