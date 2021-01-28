Sedef Köktentürk Joins Blue Horizon Corporation as Managing Partner and COO

Swiss-based impact investor Blue Horizon Corporation announces the hiring of Sedef Köktentürk as Managing Partner and COO. She joins the leadership team and heads the Impact division. Köktentürk is a former Olympic windsurfer and previously spent three years as an Executive Director at Goldman Sachs.

Sedef Köktentürk joins Blue Horizon’s management team and is responsible for Impact, Client Solutions, Operations and Technology. In a first phase, she will build up the Growth division. Sedef Köktentürk has over 20 years of capital markets experience at leading global investment firms, including Generation Investment Management as well as Goldman Sachs. She began her finance career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School in New York. As a former Olympian, Sedef represented Turkey in Beijing 2008.

Björn Witte, CEO of Blue Horizon, commented: “Sedef is an accomplished, internationally experienced leader in sustainable investment and impact management. She fully represents our vision of providing tasty, healthy and affordable food for all. We are delighted to welcome her to our leadership team. With her international network and diverse experience in asset management, Sedef will be instrumental in the continued growth and development of our investment platform.”

