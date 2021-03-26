SGProtein Builds Southeast Asia’s First Large-Scale Contract Manufacturing Facility for Meat Alternatives

SGProtein announces that it will open Southeast Asia’s first large-scale contract manufacturing platform for plant-based meat alternatives in Singapore. SGProtein successfully raised SGD 4 million in its recent seed round and is in the process of setting up a facility to accelerate sustainable food production in Singapore.

The facility is expected to commence production this year and will offer an initial production capacity of over 3000 tonnes per year. SGProtein is located in the Food Hub of Commonwealth Capital, one of Singapore’s most successful indigenous companies, and will help food brands meet the rapidly growing demand for plant-based meat.

By 2030, Singapore aims to have 30% of its food consumption produced locally. At the same time, consumer demand for sustainable and healthy food has grown exponentially across the Southeast Asian region in recent years, highlighting the opportunity for the Singapore food industry to emerge as a leading hub for plant-based food innovation.

With the first contract manufacturing facility of its kind in Southeast Asia, SGProtein targets innovative food start-ups as well as local and multinational food manufacturers and FMCG companies. It enables them to scale their healthy and sustainable plant-based food products by eliminating the typical scaling issues such as capital requirements, time and capacity constraints that come with setting up your own manufacturing facility and logistics.

With SGProtein’s support, companies producing plant-based meat innovations can grow their business from research and innovation pilot plants to industrial production with full flexibility. By manufacturing locally and at scale, brands can also significantly shorten supply chains, resulting in a much lower environmental impact and additional cost savings.

“We help innovative food start-ups bridge the gap between plant-based meat innovation and commercialisation. At the same time, we offer our multinational customers access to fast-growing Asian markets through a local production facility that ensures the highest standards of food safety, quality and certification. Democratising access to the most advanced technology for meat alternatives manufacturing adds to Singapore’s attractiveness as a world-class regional hub and ecosystem,” says Riccarda Züllig, co-founder of SGProtein. “SGProtein successfully raised SGD 4 million in its seed round from a consortium of established food companies and will leverage their industry expertise and global network to drive its growth.”

