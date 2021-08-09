Simply Delish: Sugar-Free Vegan Desserts With All-Natural Ingredients

Established in 2011, US company Simply Delish makes jel desserts and puddings that are sweetened with stevia instead of refined sugar. The desserts are set without gelatin and don’t contain dairy or eggs, making them suitable for vegans.

All Simply Delish products are free of the eight most common food allergens, as well as GMOs. Many of the desserts contain just six calories per serving.

The jel desserts come in strawberry, peach, black cherry, orange, raspberry, and lime flavours, as well as an unflavoured option. The company has also recently launched instant puddings in vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and banana flavours.

Simply Delish products are stocked at several major supermarket chains across the US and Canada, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Wegman’s, Lablows, and Ambrosia. The company is now one of the top dairy-free dessert brands in North America.

Demand for sugar-free vegan desserts

While it’s now relatively easy to find sweet treats that are either plant-based or sugar-free, finding ones that meet both criteria can be challenging. There are some options worldwide, such as Free From Fellows’ sugar-free vegan gummy bears in the UK and De Villiers dairy and sugar-free chocolate in South Africa. But it’s clear that there is still unmet demand for natural, sugar-free, and plant-based desserts.

“Our mission is to create delicious, healthy, desserts that can be enjoyed every day, everywhere by everyone,” said Simply Delish Founder and CEO Martin Pamensky. “We’ve filled a gap in the dessert market and created a strong global community to bring healthy and delicious desserts to the world.”

