Soft Drinks Company Britvic Moves Into Plant-Based Sector by Acquiring Plenish

Plenish, a UK business making cold-pressed juices and plant milks, has been acquired by soft drinks company Britvic. Britvic said it made the move because it saw huge potential in the rapidly-growing market for plant-based drinks.

The company is best known for owning major soft drinks brands such as Fruit Shoot, Robinsons, Tango, and J2O, but is looking to move towards healthier and more sustainable products.

Plenish was founded in 2012 by Kara Rosen, who spotted a gap in the market for sustainable, organic juices and plant milks with no refined sugar or additives. It is now one of the UK’s fastest-growing plant-based drink brands, as well as the only one to be certified carbon negative. It also achieved B-Corp status earlier this year.

Rosen and her team will continue to work with Plenish following the acquisition.

The market for plant-based drinks is soaring worldwide, with the alt-milk category now worth $2.5 billion in the US. Over the past two years, reports have consistently shown that sales are rapidly trending upwards. Last year, Swedish company Sproud told vegconomist it believed plant milks would acquire 50% of the milk market share within ten years.

“I am delighted that Britvic has acquired the Plenish brand and the opportunity to accelerate its progress in the fast-growing area of plant-based nutrition,” said Simon Litherland, Britvic Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that the strength of our relationships with retailers, supply chain and distribution reach will fuel further momentum for the brand and provide a platform for its expansion and long-term growth.”

