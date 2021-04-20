SunOpta Acquires Dream and WestSoy Plant-Based Beverage Brands For $33 million

SunOpta Inc., a leading healthy food and beverage company focused on plant-based foods and beverages and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced the acquisition of the Dream® and WestSoy® plant-based beverage brands from The Hain Celestial Group, Inc, with a purchase price of $33 million.

The acquired brands will add to SunOpta’s Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment. The Dream brand is the #2 brand of shelf-stable, plant-based milks, originally launched in 1982. SunOpta currently produces approximately 50% of the Dream product portfolio and has done so for over a decade. The WestSoy brand is the only branded shelf stable soy beverage with a USDA organic certification and the American Heart Association certification of a heart-healthy product. Available at many leading national retailers, SunOpta currently produces the entire WestSoy product portfolio.

Joe Ennen, SunOpta’s Chief Executive Officer said, “This transaction is very consistent with our previously stated objective of pursuing strong organic and inorganic growth in our plant-based business. As previously communicated, our interest in brands is to allow the acceleration of innovation by giving us platforms to pursue emerging or niche opportunities. These two brands are perfect examples of niche brands that complement, but do not directly compete with, our vitally important co-manufactured partners. Since SunOpta has been manufacturing these brands for years, when this opportunity presented itself it was an obvious fit for us to own these brands. These leading brands will receive the appropriate attention within SunOpta, along with an objective of developing growth opportunities for each of the Dream and WestSoy branded products.”

