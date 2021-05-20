Sweden: Sproud Appoints Global CEO, Continues to Work Towards £50M Revenue Target

Sproud, the Swedish company behind the eponymous low-carbon pea milk, announces that Sara Berger, the current CEO of Sweden’s largest fruit and vegetable supplier SydGrönt, will be appointed Global CEO of Sproud from August. The company is now entering a new phase of significant growth, with the goal of reaching SEK 500 million (almost £50 million) in sales within three years.

Berger brings 20 years of experience from senior roles in the FMCG sector. She has held senior positions at companies such as Unilever, 7-Eleven and the Nordic frozen food company Findus, where she was a key driver in the development of the plant-based offering for almost 10 years. Sara Berger has also served on several boards, including her current role as a board member of technology platform Matilda Food Tech.

Berger will lead Sproud on its continued expansion journey, which has taken the company to 18 countries around the world to date, with key markets including Sweden, the UK, the US and Canada. She will work closely with Sproud co-founder Maria Tegman, who is now stepping down from the CEO role to focus exclusively on brand development and marketing for the company as Global Marketing Director. Berger will also continue to build Sproud’s culture and team, as well as oversee new product development.

With the support of London-based VGC Partners, which invested £4.8 million in Sproud earlier this year, Sproud could further accelerate its growth in 2021. To support its rapidly growing team, the company has just opened the doors to its new headquarters in Malmö. In addition, the company is expanding its business in the US with a dedicated North America team led by General Manager Bill Lange, who brings experience from high-level positions at companies such as Nestlé and Campbell Soup Company.

Nicklas Jungberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sproud, comments, “We are incredibly proud to welcome Sara to the team as our new CEO. After a successful launch in our home market in 2018 and now secured distribution with leading retailers in key international markets, including Whole Foods Market in the US, we are entering a period of significant growth where Sara’s experience will be extremely valuable. With Sara on board and a fantastic and growing team, we are now well equipped to begin the next phase of our journey.”

In an interview with vegconomist last year, Global Brand Director Maria Tegman said, “I believe that plant milk will acquire 50% [of the milk market share] in ten years.”

