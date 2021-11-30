The Mighty Kitchen, First Cypriot Producer of Alt Poultry, Set for International Expansion

The Mighty Kitchen contacts vegconomist stating that it is the first producer of plant-based chicken in Cyprus, and that its Chick*n range and is seeing large scale expansion through a growing list of food distributors & producers, and restaurants. The company states that it “revolutionizes alternative meat products” using an IP protected technology to produce fibrous, plant-based poultry.

The Mighty Kitchen’s Plant-Powered Poultry range of chicken-like strips, gyros, nuggets and tenders, is now set to expand into multiple markets. The company reports that its success comes from leveraging a proprietary fats platform which “allows for a juicier, full-flavored product with balanced fat dispersion and more efficient nutrient delivery.”

“We are first and foremost a food company,” said CEO and co-founder George Vou. “Meals should be an experience. Our goal is to transport you with every bite, to that BBQ in the backyard or just standing next to grandma’s stove, with all of those rich scents and aromas floating on the air. The technology side of the business just helps us to do this at scale. People want options, we’re here to make sure they get great ones.”

“Our development team comprises scientists who are foodies,” said CTO and co-founder Louiza Sophocleous. “Our mission is to use our collective expertise to improve our entire faulty food system with flavourful, healthy, plant-based options.”