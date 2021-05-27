The Van Loon Group Launches New Alt Meat Brand ‘No Meat Today Company’

Netherlands based Van Loon Group, consisting of Van Loon Vlees, Brandenburg, Van de Raa and Meat Friends, is introducing a new meat substitute brand called the No Meat Today Company. The company announces a new factory has been opened in Almere, to produce an ingredient called FiberFort™ and that existing brand ‘The Blue Butcher‘ will be transferred to No Meat Today.

“We want to be the most sustainable, customer-oriented and, therefore, the best producer of meat products, meat substitutes and fresh meals,” Van Loon Group

The Van Loon Group has been operational for 50 years and employs 2,500 staff members. In 2019, Van Loon Group introduced meat substitutes under the brand The Blue Butcher for the first time at the Anuga fair in Germany. The Blue Butcher brand will now be known as No Meat Today.



“The demand for quality meat replacements has now increased to such an extent that we saw opportunities for a new company. We are also taking our responsibility when it comes to safeguarding the world of tomorrow. We want to contribute to a sustainable future,” says Erik van Loon, Chairman of the Board at Van Loon Group.



“With our years of experience in developing meat products, we know better than anyone how to make tasty meat substitutes. With the establishment of No Meat Today Company, we are taking the next step in our ambition to further develop as a food company.”

FiberFort™ unique raw material

FiberFort™, which will be produced at the new factory, is a raw material for various chicken substitutes that contains all the essential amino acids. “In the Normec Sensory product test last April, our products tested best for colour, taste, texture and bite,” says Managing Director, Arnold Burger.

“We have already developed nuggets, tenders, wings and schnitzels. Substitutes for fish, beef and pork products are in development,” he adds.

