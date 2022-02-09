The Vegan Kind Rolls out Big Plans for 2022 

The Vegan Kind reveals impressive growth markers and goals for the year ahead

Following its recent collaboration with BrewDog, the UK’s biggest plant-based retailer The Vegan Kind shows no signs of stopping its unstoppable rise over 2022. vegconomist takes a look at what the online vegan supermarket and subscription box service has in store.

2021 Success

The Vegan Kind listed 1,591 new plant-based products over the previous year, dispatching over 250,000 parcels and shipping over 3,100,000 vegan products. The company also completed a rebrand, aiming to “welcome a whole new audience”, as well as planting 71,935 trees via Ecologi, which equals 535 tonnes of carbon removal. A Series A fundraising was also competed of £3.5 million, the largest ever in UK vegan retail.

Business initiatives

2022 will see the launch of Kind Club, a new customer loyalty initiative that sees customers receiving free shipments every month, plus savings of up to 20% on thousands of products. It is a no-contract service and two trees will be planted for every member’s order. For non-members, shipping prices will still be slashed as of this month to be more competitive in the ever-expanding market:

Tyson the chihuahua, own label range & B Corp certification

Having launched its own range of vegan ready meals called Love Plants in 2021 with plant-based meat brand THIS, The Vegan Kind will be bringing out more own branded products this year. The company’s first own-label product of 2022 is a low carbon footprint and allergy-free Chihuahua-shaped cake named Tyson. Inspired by a beloved dog, Tyson the Chihuahua Cake is available to order now for £7. By the end of 2022, The Vegan Kind will also be B Corp certified, ensuring high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency.

Speaking to vegconomist, CEO Scott McCulloch explained how The Vegan Kind helps new and small vegan businesses find a footing in the market; “Many brands have said before that TVK really helped pave the way for their growth and success when we either featured them in our subscription box or listed them in our supermarket – and we don’t want that feeling to stop as we grow.”