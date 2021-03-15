The Very Good Food Company Announces Strategic Acquisition of Lloyd-James Marketing Group

VERY completed the acquisition pursuant to a share purchase agreement with the sole shareholder of Lloyd James for an aggregate purchase price of C$1,075,000; comprised of an equity payment of C$400,000 consisting of 62,329 VERY common shares at a deemed price of approximately C$6.42 per share and a cash portion of C$675,000 of which C$350,000 is contingent on the successful achievement of certain milestones related to the achievement of specific sales targets during the fiscal period ended 2021 and C$75,000 will serve as a holdback for indemnity purposes until August 31, 2021.

All shares issued to Lloyd James are subject to a four month hold until July 12, 2021; in addition to a contractual lock-up terms pursuant to which the shares will be released from in equal quarterly instalments beginning on June 11, 2021 and ending on March 11, 2022