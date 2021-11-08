Tofurky Hires Former Beyond Meat Scientist Gilad Kaufman as Vice President of R&D

Tofurky recently announced the onboarding of Gilad Kaufman, former Scientist at Beyond Meat, as the company’s new Vice President of R&D. As part of Tofurky’s senior leadership team, Kaufman will refresh and accelerate the innovation pipeline and work on the development of Tofurky and Moocho products.

Kaufman, holder of a PhD in Soft Matter Science from Yale University, spent three years at Beyond Meat, where he served as a Senior Soft Matter Scientist, focusing on improving the texture and appearance of plant-based meats. Kaufman will put together a product development team based in Hood River, Oregon, recruiting scientists with a passion for creating new and exciting plant-based products. Tofurky states this team will “strive to modernize flavor, texture and juiciness experiences for growing product portfolios” in order to expedite expansion into meat and deli departments.

“Gilad Kaufman is an exceptionally talented rising star and will without a doubt elevate Tofurky’s contemporary offering to flexitarian consumers,” said Tofurky President and CEO Jaime Athos. “He brings a deep passion for improving planetary welfare that aligns with Tofurky’s vision for food system that values respect and well-being of all species. I’m confident he will attract and grow an R&D team poised for disruptive innovation, that will excite our clients and consumers.”

“I am thrilled to join the Tofurky team in this creative leadership role to work alongside Jaime and Seth, true pioneers in the plant-based space,” said Kaufman. “Tofurky’s consumer-first mindset and longstanding commitment to continuous product innovation played a key part in my decision to start this new chapter. I am honored to lead the development of the next generation of Tofurky’s products and to expand R&D capabilities by harnessing in-house talent and engaging our B2B partners. I look forward to being a part of this new paradigm for such an iconic brand.”

