Tofurky to Unveil New Algae-Based Meat Innovations

Tofurky, the leading independent producer of vegan meat products in the US, has announced a collaboration with Triton Algae Innovations to bring new algae-based meat innovations to the North American market, set for retail rollout in Q1 of 2022.

Last Thanksgiving, Tofurky reported a massive spike in sales orders amounting to the company’s largest annual increase since 2015, stating that it was unable to keep up with production capabilities to meet demand. The new collaboration comes in time for this year’s Thanksgiving where demand will inevitably be even higher than in 2020 as the plant-based category continues to explode.

As algae and microalgae ingredients continue to trend for their sustainability benefits, Triton’s “essential red” algae, which is rich in protein, along with Vitamin A and iron, is set to be a key component in future new product formulas. Triton has developed a process that carefully selects and cultivates strains of non-GMO whole red algae, to grow varieties with just the right protein and Omega-3 amino acids for plant-based meats.

“We are very excited to partner with Triton and explore what can be made possible with algae” said Jaime Athos, president and CEO of Tofurky. “This is a unique and timely opportunity for us to combine our knowledge and understanding of the plant-based market with the nutrition and one-of-a-kind natural supply-chain technology created by Triton’s algae. While we can’t share what it is just yet, the result will entail products that resonate with our core audience, and also be attractive to the rapidly growing segment of new flexitarians increasingly drawn to plant-based foods.”

A win-win situation for all(gae)

“Triton’s focus to date has been primarily on introducing brand new and better-for-you food ingredients to manufacturers,” said Xun Wang, CEO of Triton Algae Innovations. “This collaboration with Tofurky is an ideal platform for introducing these algae elements in a finished product directly to the consumer market. We’re honored to work with such a prestigious and well-known established player in the vegan food space. This is a win all around for both of our companies and particularly for the consumer.”

The new line will be jointly marketed under the Tofurky and Triton brands. For more information, on the companies, visit www.Tofurky.com or www.tritonai.com.

Share article: share

share

share

email