TurtleTree Labs Raises $6.2M From Stellar Lineup of Investors

More great foodtech news from Singapore as TurtleTree Labs, creators of real dairy milk through cell technology, announces an oversubscribed $6.2 million Pre-A funding round of new and existing global investors. It is also announced that the “vegan prince”, HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud will join as Advisor.

Investors participating in this round include David Yeung‘s Green Monday Ventures; Eat Beyond Global in Canada; and KBW Ventures, the venture firm of HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, who joins as Advisor. In his new advisory role, Prince Khaled will shape new market growth plans, lend his expertise in the alternative protein and food tech spheres, and liaise closely with the founding team on other areas of the business.

TurtleTree Labs aims to shape the future of dairy milk and infant nutrition production with its proprietary, cell-based technology method to produce milk and milk components sustainably. The company will use these funds to accelerate research and production of functional, bioactive proteins and complex sugars found in human milk. These high-value components have potential benefits in gut and brain health, which can be applied to both infant and senior nutrition.

“The vision of TurtleTree Labs is to create a truly sustainable and cruelty-free food system,” adds Max Rye, Chief Strategist of TurtleTree Labs. “We are grateful to have the support of leading investors from every corner of the world.”

“TurtleTree Labs’ groundbreaking technology, which allowed our company to win The Liveability Challenge and Entrepreneurship World Cup, has certainly attracted interest from a global and diverse panel of investors and customers,” says Fengru Lin, CEO of TurtleTree Labs.

Share article: share

share

share

email