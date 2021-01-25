UK Ice Cream Brand Northern Bloc Receives Investment to Expand in Plant-Based Sector

Northern Bloc, an ice cream brand based in Leeds, UK, has secured a seven-figure investment from Mobeus Equity Partners. The investment is directed towards helping the company grow the plant-based side of its business.

Northern Bloc produces both dairy and non-dairy ice cream, but its vegan range has experienced particular success since the company was founded in 2014.

The company intends to use the capital to increase its production capacity. It will also be strengthening its team and focusing on brand experience.

Northern Bloc ice creams are available at UK supermarkets such as the Co-op, Waitrose, Morrisons, and Ocado. They are also available at local theatres and arts venues, though this sector has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Last year, Northern Bloc became the first UK ice cream brand to introduce 100% sustainable, plastic-free packaging.

The vegan ice cream market in the UK is growing rapidly, with brands such as Magnum and Oatly launching new flavours. A study last year found that sales of vegan ice cream had more than doubled in five years, driven by increasing health awareness.

“Plant-based is no longer a dietary requirement, it’s fast becoming a way of life, and Northern Bloc is proud to be at the forefront of bold, innovative, amazing-tasting products which suit this revolution,” said co-founder Dirk Mischendahl. “Entering Veganuary, our aim is to continue to grow our business, building on our strong base in the retail market whilst maintaining our premium offering for the out-of-home sector.”

Share article: share

share

share

email