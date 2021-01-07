USA: Air Protein Announces $32 Million Series A Financing

Air Protein, a pioneer in the production of meat from elements of the air, today announce the closing of a $32 million Series A round. Led by founder and CEO Dr. Lisa Dyson, Air Protein will use the funding to launch an innovative R&D lab, accelerate product development and commercialization, and build a world-class team.

Air Protein was inspired by Dr. Dyson’s mission to build a modern meat company to introduce nutrient-rich, ultra-sustainable, alternative proteins that can sustainably feed the world’s growing population. The Series A is led by ADM Ventures, Barclays and GV (formerly Google Ventures).

Founded in 2019, Air Protein makes meat from elements in the air to sustainably feed the population in the future. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Air Protein is a subsidiary of Kiverdi, Inc. a research and technology company working on the science of carbon transformation to create gamechanger products and systems.

“With this funding, we will be able to accelerate our work to provide innovative, environmentally friendly and highly nutritious alternatives that will play an important role in meeting the growing global demand for alternatives to animal protein,” said Dr. Dyson. “We are commercializing a novel technology platform capable of scaling to large-scale production to help feed the world’s 10 billion people by 2050 using the most sustainable approach available today.”

Air Protein uses unique technology to produce protein in sustainable, vertical “farms” that can be built virtually anywhere on the planet. Air Protein meat can be produced within days, making it highly scalable and extremely environmentally friendly.

“It is important to explore a variety of alternative solutions and options to meet the growing demand for protein from the world’s population,” said Darren Streiler, Managing Director of ADM Ventures, ADM’s corporate venture capital arm. “ADM is a global leader in alternative proteins, and we are excited to leverage our deep experience in fermentation solutions to bring Air Protein’s innovative new ideas to market.”

