Vegan Grocery Store The Good Kind Pivots to Digital Store as Plant-Based DTC Continues to Thrive

As we reported last year, brick and mortar vegan grocery store The Good Kind opened in London last September, aimed at “meat-eaters who want to eat less meat but don’t know where to start”. Founder Jessica Chan, who also operated a vegan sushi brand called Ima Sushi, shares that the new venture has been a COVID-19 business success story and now launches a digital supermarket as demand continues.

After reduced passing trade impacted sales of the IMA Sushi products, Chan leveraged her industry experience and established relationships to transform her manufacturing facilities into The Good Kind Supermarket, which has a current customer return rate of 20% and growing. The store’s vegan e-commerce platform now launches to join other successful online stores and the growing market for DTC.

Following such a successful Veganuary rollout, the plans for 2021 focus on building the community-based business, sourcing the best vegan products from sustainable brands and sharing it with their growing customer base. The website offers a broad range of domestic, beauty and homeware items for those with an interest in sustainability and wish to cut down on their use of plastics and harmful chemicals.

“The Good Kind is not just for vegans” Jessica said, “we are here to support those who are looking to eat less meat but don’t know where to start. It can be difficult knowing which brands to choose, we want to make it simple. The Good Kind is about showcasing only the best plant-based products that are good for you and the planet.”

