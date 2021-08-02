vegconomist news

Since a few weeks ago, you can now listen to all new articles either directly on the website or as an audio podcast in Spotify and all podcast players. Again, as is so often the case, accessibility helps everyone.

Most of the articles have a duration of about two to four minutes and are therefore ideal as short news chunks throughout the day. Whether you’re on your way to work in the car, on the train or on your bike, or out for a walk alone or with your dog.

With Spotify or any podcast app of your choice, even offline and therefore available everywhere.

Below are a few podcast app recommendations:

iOS

Android

Below you can find the RSS link or just search for “vegconomist”:

https://vegconomist.com/feed/amazon-pollycast/

Feel free to let us know what you think of the voice and speed of speech:



