Veggie Cakes Boutique: Plant-Based Baking Mixes to Help Kids Develop Healthy Habits

Veggie Cakes Boutique is a woman-owned business with the mission of giving children healthier food choices. Based in the US, the company produces baking mixes that are 100% wholegrain and vegan.

Two decades ago, founder Lowry Martin was determined to find a way to bring healthier food to more children. So she developed a brand that would introduce affordable, healthy options to kids early on, helping them form better habits that would last a lifetime.

The company’s recipes often include fruit and vegetables to create “double plant-based baking”. All mixes are clean-label and free of corn syrup, GMOs, artificial ingredients, and bleached flour. Customers can choose from cobblers, loaves, cupcakes, pancakes, and more.

Dr. Robert Post, who was the nutrition advisor for the Obama White House and was previously involved in creating the US dietary guidelines, is an advisor for the company.

As more people turn towards plant-based diets, vegan baking is growing in popularity. In 2019, a report predicted a steady rise in the market for vegan cake mixes through to 2027. More new vegan baking ingredients are also being introduced, from egg replacers to gelling agents.

“Try to remember when you’ve had really delicious and healthful food, and how good you felt about it,” says Veggie Cakes Boutique founder and CEO Lowry Martin. “That’s a positive, strong, and happy part of your day! I’d like to give that experience to everyone.”

