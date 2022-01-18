Vegnables Plant-Based Snack Boxes Are Re-Inventing Lunchables

Snack boxes filled with ready-to-eat foods are a perennial favorite of kids’ school lunches. Now, Vegnables has arrived to offer a new option for tasty, allergy-friendly, plant-based lunch box meals. The company is preparing to launch on WeFunder on January 24th.

Filling a snack box void

According to Vegnables (pronounced VEE-gan-a-buls), 50 million parents buy Lunchables every year, but such products are typically filled with artificial additives, allergens and unhealthy levels of sodium. Vegnables was created to a convenient, affordable and familiar snack box made with healthier plant-based ingredients.

Vegnables’ products, inspired by Lunchables, currently sell for $4.99 each on the brand’s website and come in three varieties:

Nacho Box – Nachos, cheese and salsa

Pizza Box – Pizza crust, tomato sauce, and shredded cheese

Sandwich Box – Crackers, cheese, deli slices and chocolate chip cookies

To create the meals, Vegnables partnered with a lineup of plant-based and natural foods brands including Sweet Earth, Back to Nature, GOOD PLANeT and Plantcraft. The company notes the products’ appeal is not limited to kids, and can also be consumed as a healthy on-the-go work lunch or snack.

Revolutionizing lunch boxes

To accelerate its growth, Vegnables is launching a new WeFunder campaign on January 24th, which the company says will help expand its sales and distribution channels to supermarkets, large retail chains, convenience stores and more.

On the WeFunder page, Vegnables cites Lunchables, Starbucks lunches and plant-based convenience foods as the brand’s main competition. However, unlike vegan frozen meals and canned soups, Vegnables notes its products can be consumed directly from the package.

Founder Tori Keeshin previously worked for over six years in the plant-based food industry, including several years as a manager with Plant Power Fast Food. According to the WeFunder page, Keeshin hopes Vegnables will re-invent what pre-packaged lunch boxes can be:

“My goal with Vegnables is to create an alternative for school lunches, work lunches, or just a nutritious boost when you’re in a hurry,” says Keeshin. “I am determined to bring this nostalgic product to life in a more sustainable way.”