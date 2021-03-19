Vejii Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading Marketing Agency Strawhouse

Vejii Holdings Ltd. announces that it has signed a digital marketing agreement with an industry-leading marketing agency, Strawhouse, which scales customer acquisition and top-line revenue for high growth companies. It has accelerated its partners’ growth in eCommerce categories such as health, wellness & better-for-you food.

Over the past seven years, the Strawhouse teams have managed over 100 million dollars in digital media spend for dozens of North America’s fastest growing consumer brands. In 2016 Strawhouse pioneered direct-response video ads on Facebook, leading media spend globally. Strawhouse will enable Vejii to dramatically speed up its marketing innovation and scale rapidly.

“The founders of Vejii have put together a terrific brand and leadership team; they have shown that they can execute, and we are excited to further accelerate their growth,” Said Jason Kryski, CEO of Strawhouse. “The shift to shopping online for everyday consumer goods was inevitable, the impact of the pandemic has dramatically accelerated the consumer buying behavior shift to online platforms like Vejii.”

In 2017, ecommerce was responsible for $2.3 trillion in sales globally, which is expected to nearly double to $4.5 trillion by 2021. In the U.S. alone, online shopping already accounts for 10% of retail sales and is expected to grow at a year-on-year rate of 15%.[1] As the need for convenience becomes more prominent for consumers, over 75% of consumers are shopping online at least once a month.

“As we expand into new markets, having a strong partnership with Strawhouse will allow us to scale much more rapidly using tested methodologies based on data-derived insights,” Said Kory Zelickson CEO of Vejii. “Strawhouse has a proven track record of scaling ecommerce businesses, so having them as part of our ongoing digital growth strategy will allow our team to continue to focus on providing the best possible customer experience.”



