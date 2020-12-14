Vejii Picks Vegan Boxer Lawrence Okolie as Brand Ambassador After Big Win

Canadian vegan food company Vejii, which announced last month the launch of its Vegan Marketplace in the US, has chosen vegan boxer Lawrence Okolie as its official brand ambassador after his sensational victory last Saturday night against the previously undefeated Pole Nikodem Jezewski.

The event took place at Wembley Arena in London on the undercard of heavyweight superstar Anthony Joshua’s title defense against Kubrat Pulev.

“We’re pleased to congratulate Lawrence Okolie for an incredible victory and performance. Okolie is a great brand ambassador for Vejii as he validates, in his own words, that ‘you don’t have to eat meat to be a tough guy‘. Vejii looks forward to strengthening our relationship with this incredibly talented young athlete as he continues on his path towards becoming the world cruiserweight champion. This may include branding of his in-ring attire and potentially featuring various marketing campaigns.

“This event and our relationship with Lawrence Okolie were a great stage for Vejii to be promoted and to help mainstream veganism by supporting vegan athletes,” Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii, told vegconomist.

Okolie is expected to fight for a world title in 2021. If victorious, he would potentially become the only current boxing world champion who is fully vegan.

