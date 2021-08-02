    • Vejii Signs Agreement With North America’s Largest Publicly Traded Grocery Distributor

    August 2, 2021
    Categories
    Companies & Portraits
    Kory Zelickson Vejii
    Kory Zelickson ©Vejii
    Voiced by Amazon Polly

    Online vegan marketplace Vejii has signed an agreement with United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in North America.

    The agreement will allow Vejii to supply 5000 of its products more reliably and consistently. It will also significantly increase profit margins, as the company will benefit from UNFI’s tiered discount structure.

    Currently, Vejii offers products in categories such as grocery, supplements, and household supplies. It is hoping to expand this to include sustainable vegan clothing and furniture.

    In an interview with vegconomist earlier this year, CEO Kory Zelickson said the company had considered an IPO. “Vejii is committed to our goals and will plan for a public listing in the short-term future,” he said. “At the moment, we’re focused on growth and customer acquisition.”

    ©Vejii

    Back in March, Vejii announced it would be partnering with leading marketing agency Strawhouse, and the following month it launched in Canada. Over the past year, it has begun offering several prominent plant-based brands such as Barvecue and Before the Butcher on its platform.

    “We are committed to making plantbased products more accessible, while also focusing on sustainability, and having the ability to scale with a distributor like UNFI allows us to remain competitive and committed to our customers,” said Kory Zelickson. He added, “By providing high-quality, plant-based alternatives that [our customers] may not have had access to before, we hope to inspire those who may be interested in incorporating just a little more sustainability into their lifestyles, in an easy way.”

    Share article:

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.

    Invalid email address