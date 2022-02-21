VEMAG Expands Production Site Following Continuous Growth

Germany’s VEMAG is expanding production and building a new production hall due to continuous growth. The project kicked off in January 2021, and today, a large part of the hall with two floors and a total area of almost 4,000 square metres is already in place.

The completion of the hall, including production, technology and social rooms, is planned for the end of October 2022. “We are confident that we will complete the project on time and on schedule, despite minor delays, because the next projects are already on the agenda,” explains Andreas Bruns, chairman of the management board. One of the projects is to improve the parking situation for the more than 800 employees.

60 jobs to be created in 2022

Despite the pandemic-related challenges, the company is growing steadily: “The result of the steady growth has been an almost doubling of the number of employees at the site in recent years,” says Andreas Bruns. The company plans to create at least 60 more jobs this year. This makes VEMAG one of the most important employers in the Verden region.

VEMAG is one of the leading machine manufacturers in the development, production and distribution of filling and portioning systems. For several decades, the company has been offering a comprehensive range of services for a constantly growing clientele – from craftsmen to industrial companies. Today, the company covers all applications from filling and portioning processes to automation solutions for a wide range of products and production areas.

Due to changing market requirements, Vemag also increasingly offers innovative machine technology for a wide range of applications of plant-based food alternatives. The broad portfolio of technology solutions offers Vemag customers a high degree of flexibility and adaptability to the end product to be conveyed.

“We are active worldwide and our export share is around 85 percent,” explains Andreas Bruns. Production takes place exclusively in Weserstraße at the Verden/Aller site. “With the new hall building, we deliberately want to strengthen our production location and generate further training and jobs,” emphasises Bruns.

Further information at www.vemag.de.