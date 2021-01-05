Verena Wiederkehr of ProVeg Appointed by Beyond Meat Europe

For almost three years Verena Wiederkehr was International Head of Food Industry & Retail / Corporate Engagement at ProVeg – a leading international nutrition organization already active on 4 continents. In this role she spoke at many international conferences and promoted the topic of plant-based nutrition in numerous projects.

Since the beginning of January, she has been Beyond Meat European Plant-Based Evolution Lead & Regional Sales Manager Europe. In a post, she writes, “I am very excited to contribute to Beyond Meat’s success in the European market. I can’t wait to bring this excellent meat substitute to as many people as possible.”

