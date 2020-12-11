Very Good Butcher Reports Very Good Sales of Almost $.8M in November

The Very Good Food Company Inc, operating as The Very Good Butcher, announces record sales in November of $782,790, an increase of 582% compared to Nov 2019. The Canadian listed company which floated on the US stock market this year, says the success follows highly successful Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

This September the vegan butcher announced that its Q2 financial results had revealed higher gross margins than industry giant Beyond Meat.

E-commerce sales in November were $600,671 resulting from 6,258 orders, an increase of $292,486 from the prior month, and $550,429 compared to November 2019. American Thanksgiving attributed to $384,045 in e-commerce sales in November 2020 representing 4,287 orders; approximately a 1686% increase in the number of orders compared to November 2019. E-commerce revenue from Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions was $191,512.

The Very Good Butchers Image 1 of 8 ©The Very Good Butchers

