Vevolution Reveals Companies Have Requested Over $130M on Its Fundraising Platform

Vevolution, the technology platform for plant-based and cell-cultured businesses, has released new data from its fundraising platform. The figures show that it has now helped companies request over $130 million in funding.

In total, 126 funding rounds have taken place on the platform, meaning that on average companies are requesting about $1 million per round. Startups such as Evo Foods, Mighty Plants, and No Evil Foods have all successfully raised funding using the platform, with investors including New Crop Capital, Veg Capital, and Blue Horizon.

In the wake of this success, Vevolution has announced it will be hiring a new CEO, as co-founders Damien Clarkson and Judy Nadel increasingly focus on their vegan pet food startup THE PACK. Clarkson and Nadel will remain board members at Vevolution.

Previously, Vevolution was mainly focused on vegan events, but the pandemic prompted it to change direction by creating its fundraising platform. The company claims the platform is the first to connect investors with plant-based and cell-cultured startups globally. Last year, Vevolution also founded Pitch & Plant, an investment competition for plant-based and cell cultured startups.

“Vevolution presents a unique opportunity for investors to be closer to the booming plant-based and cell-tech ecosystem,” said Damien Clarkson. “We are fielding a lot of interest from investors taking a strategic position within the space who want to support us in scaling this into the market-leading ecosystem for the plant-based and cell-tech movement.”

