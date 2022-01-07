What’s Ahead for 2022: Umiami

Paris based Umiami has developed a proprietary technology to create what the company says are the world’s first plant-based whole-cuts. Umiami says that its unique process is the first in the world that can create thick fibrous chicken breasts at scale. Exciting stuff – we asked the team what’s in store for 2022.

Which milestones can your company reflect upon throughout the last year?

Where should we even start? We raised 4M€ in capital, hired a world-class team (I’m every day amazed by the talented people that joined us on our journey), and solved some of the biggest technical challenges of the industry. But in the end, what matters most is that every milestone we reach eventually gets us closer to delivering amazing whole-cuts and having the positive impact for which the company was created in the first place.

Where can interested parties meet the company in person in 2022?

Come and meet us at Future Food-Tech in San Francisco in March! We’ll also attend other shows (Plant-Based World Expo Europe, etc.), but the exact list is yet to confirm.

What are the plans for 2022?

2022 will be very exciting: we’ll open our first production plant in France and our products will hit the shelf. Our R&D team has been working on this for two years now, so needless to say that we’re looking forward to it.

What kind of challenges lie ahead in 2022?

Supplying the huge demand that we’re facing will be a challenge – and in fact, we don’t expect to be able to please everyone in 2022.

So we have to roll up our sleeves to scale even faster.