Whole30 Launches First Plant-Based Whole30, a Comprehensive Vegan Protocol

Whole30, a leading wellness brand, announces the launch of Plant-Based Whole30 – the company’s first vegan health reset program. Modeled on the Original Whole30 plan, the new program focuses on using plant-based proteins to achieve the benefits of the hugely popular Whole30 diet regimen.

Founded in 2009, Whole30 offers a structured food elimination and reintroduction plan centered around eating whole, unprocessed foods. Until recently, the program relied exclusively on meat and animal products as protein sources, rendering it impractical for vegan and vegetarian users.

On the new Plant-Based Whole30, participants avoid consuming alcohol, added sugars, grains, meat and animal fat during the 30-day elimination phase. Following that phase, participants begin to gradually reintroduce omitted food groups, one by one, to determine the body’s reaction to them.

Approved plant-based fat and protein sources include legumes, less-processed forms of soy, unsweetened protein powders, nuts and seeds. Whole30 says the reset is ideal for individuals seeking a dietitian-created, self-led program that can help identify food sensitivities and lead to healthy eating habits.

“One of the most common questions about adopting a plant-based diet is ‘Where do you get your protein?'” says Melissa Urban, co-founder and CEO of Whole30. “We’ve compiled years of research and our clinical experience into The Plant-Based Whole30 program, which prioritizes adequate protein intake, blood sugar regulation, and metabolic health.”

Prioritizing plant proteins

In 2021, the company approved Abbot’s Butcher as the first Whole30-certified plant-based meat. The endorsement recognized the food producer’s commitment to using only simple ingredients without any artificial additives.

Through Plant-Based Whole30, the company’s health-changing program is now more accessible than ever.

“We have always supported the vegan and vegetarian members of our community with resources and guides, but the new Plant-Based Whole30 is our most comprehensive offering to a new subset of people who could not join the Original Whole30 because of their personal beliefs or dietary preferences,” said Urban. “I’m proud that we now offer programs to reach more people who want a life-changing reset to help get them on the right path and ultimately create an individualized diet to work best within their unique context and values.”