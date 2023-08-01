Aleph Farms Publishes First-Ever Impact Report Revealing its Sustainability Journey

After becoming the first company to initiate the regulatory approval process for a cultivated meat product in Europe, Aleph Farms announces its first-ever Impact Report 2022.

Developed in coordination with sustainability consultancy Anthesis, the study details its sustainability journey from its establishment in 2017 until the end of 2022. It aims to inspire other cultivated meat companies and propel efforts to launch products, explains the biotech company.

“As a leader in sustainability and cellular agriculture, it is imperative that we practice transparency, which is indispensable for cultivating trust with stakeholders,” said Dr. Lee Recht, VP of Sustainability at Aleph Farms.

Sustainability for future generations

Aleph Farms argues that sustainability needs to be at the center of the production of cultivated meat to build more resilient food systems and enable greater food security for future generations.

The company claims it has prioritized sustainability goals in its product strategy, business model, partnerships, and operations. The new report explains how its sustainability model, which includes social, environmental, economic, and health & nutritional aspects, will contribute to its mission and reveals its expected impact when the company becomes commercial.

Additionally, Aleph Farms, committed to transparency in its reporting, says it values sharing ESG (environmental, social, and governance) data. The company follows the guidelines set by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), an international framework for reporting sustainability performance.

“In order to preserve natural resources for future generations and to contribute to both the mitigation of and adaptation to climate change, we must ensure that our business itself does not exacerbate negative impacts on the climate,” says Didier Toubia, CEO and co-founder of Aleph Farms.

“We are confident that by communicating key elements of our sustainability journey, we can continue to inspire and expand our ecosystem and to turn the future that we envision into a reality,” he adds.