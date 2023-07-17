Alpha Foods Renovating Portfolio by Partnering with JUST Egg and Reformulating Core Products

US plant-based brand Alpha Foods announces it is renovating its portfolio through an upcoming partnership with JUST Egg and the integration of new HME (High-Moisture Extrusion) technology.

According to Alpha Foods, its renovation is inspired by retail and consumer insights showing the plant-based category is in need of more convenient, accessible products that offer improved nutrition.

As part of the revamp, the brand will collaborate with plant-based egg specialist JUST Egg to create a healthier and more sustainable breakfast landscape, Alpha Foods states. The companies will work together this fall.

Better taste and texture

Alpha is also introducing HME technology to process its plant-based Chik’n Strips, which are said to cook, shred, and taste just like traditional chicken. HME uses a specialized cooking and stirring method at high heat and pressure, which yields products with fewer ingredients and enhanced nutrition including higher protein content, lower carbohydrates, and fewer calories.

With this technology, Alpha’s Homestyle Chik’n Strips now offer 18g of protein, 7g of carbohydrates, and 160 calories per serving.

New recipes

Alpha is also reformulating its core product portfolio to provide a better eating experience at a more affordable price point. The brand’s All-Day Burritos have been updated to include the new HME protein, while its popular Original Chik’n Nuggets and Crispy Chik’n Patties will be reformulated to enhance their “juiciness and flavor.” Recently, the company launched a Chik’n & Maple Waffle Sandwich and plans to unveil more additions to its lineup later this year.

More egg partnerships

Alpha’s latest efforts follow a joint development agreement (JDA) with The EVERY Co., which it first announced in May. Together, the two companies plan to create a new range of meat alternatives using EVERY Co.’s animal-free egg proteins.

Alpha’s products can currently be found at 11, 000 US retail locations, including Costco, Kroger, Sprouts, H-E-B and Safeway. The company has raised $35M in funding.

“These partnerships with JUST Egg and EVERY Co., combined with our use of our new HME protein and enhanced formulations, will enable us to continue bringing innovative, craveable, and delicious products to our consumers, thus solidifying Alpha’s position as a leader that continues to create the most craveable, convenient and accessible options in the plant-based market,” said Cole Orobetz, CEO of Alpha.

He continued, “These partnerships are key to our company’s growth and contribute to raising awareness about the continuous innovation needed within the plant-based category. We remain committed to empowering consumers to transition into plant-based eating through Alpha’s crave-worthy offerings, while showcasing the positive impacts on their health, animal welfare, and the environment, all without feeling restricted by food labels.”