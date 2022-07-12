Alpro Picks Ten Time World Champion Kitesurfer Gisela Pulido as Brand Ambassador

Plant-based drinks brand Alpro has chosen Gisela Pulido, ten-time world champion kitesurfer, as brand ambassador to present its new range of high-protein products.

The sportswoman was chosen because she has been following a plant-based diet for 10 years, with the aim of dispelling the myths that plant protein is less effective than animal protein in achieving good sporting performance.

In the new campaign, Alpro presents six products to be consumed at different times of the day. This launch includes its first vegetable protein pudding in chocolate and vanilla flavour, one-litre vegetable drinks in chocolate or natural flavour containing 50g of protein, and drinkable to go with 20g of protein in chocolate and caramel coffee flavour.

As Maria Rodeja, Senior Brand Manager at Alpro explains, “For years, there has been a widespread belief that if you follow a plant-based diet, you are giving up many essential nutrients for everyday life and, consequently, also for sport”. Moreover, in his commitment to the ambassador Gisela Pulido, he says that she is “the best example to show that this is not true and that you don’t have to give up your values or take care of the planet to be a world champion”.

For her part, Gisela Pulido stresses that “it is false that plant-based diets lack protein. We can find protein in a lot of foods (legumes, cereals…). The key is to mix these foods well to get the complete protein.”