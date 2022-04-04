Alt Milk Brand Minor Figures Becomes B Corp Certified

Minor Figures, the UK’s No.1 fastest-growing alt milk brand with products available in over 40 countries, announces it is now one of 4,856 B Corps around the world.

The news comes weeks after the company announced it is expecting 100% YOY growth in revenue for the next three years, following a year of sustained growth and an RSV increase of £9million.

In terms of sustainability, the company says it offsets 100% of its carbon emissions by investing in carbon credits to support carbon removal projects, including: Shade Grown Coffee Project, Nicaragua, Bamboo Aforestation Project, Nicaragua, and Chinchiná River Forestry Project, Colombia, which work to restore biodiversity, reforestation, and support local communities. Additionally, Minor Figures began a scheme last September to place oat m*lk refill stations in package free stores and cafes across the UK, helping save over 300,000 Tetra Paks.

Minor Figures General Manager (EMEA), Ben Vear says, “Sustainability has always been at the core of our business, having become Carbon Neutral in October 2020, B Corp sets a benchmark in the way that business is conducted. We want to be part of the big movement and contribute to the redefinition of business success. We believe people, planet and profit are complimentary which is why we are very excited about becoming B Corp certified.”

Minor Figures Sustainability Manager, Thibault Guenat says, “It’s fantastic to officially be joining the B-Corp community after 22 months of work, and exciting to be able to work together with other B-Corps on shared challenges. Businesses can be a force for good and Minor Figures embodies that aspiration.”

“The next certification cycle will take place in 3 years and until then we’ll continue to ask ourselves the difficult question: ‘how can we be better?’”

