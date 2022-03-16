Amazon Fresh Debuts New Line of Plant-Based Meat and Dairy Products

Amazon Fresh, a grocery pickup and delivery service, is launching a new plant-based range featuring 15 meat and dairy items. The company also revealed plans to continuously grow Fresh Plant-Based’s lineup throughout 2022 to bring consumers more affordable plant-based options.

The Fresh Plant-Based brand is an expansion of its Fresh private label, and includes Italian meatballs, chick’n nuggets, meatless patties, sausage and almond milks, reports Store Brands.

According to Amazon, the new products were thoroughly tested to ensure they meet customers’ expectations for taste and quality, and all offer healthy nutritional benefits. The brand’s almond milks contain 50% more calcium than dairy milk, while its plant-based chik’n nuggets, meatballs and patties provide 12, 17 and 21 grams of protein per serving, respectively.

Increasing product demand

Amazon Fresh is a service that allows customers to order groceries using the Amazon app or website. Currently available in large cities in several states, the groceries can be delivered or picked up at a physical Amazon Fresh location.

Last year, vegconomist reported on a strong uptick in Amazon searches for alternative meat products, with terms such as “vegan meat”, “vegan chicken”, “vegan burgers” and “vegan fish” being especially common. The company also reported a 45% increase in consumer searches for black bean burgers last June.

In celebration of the launch, Amazon is offering 20% off the entire line of Fresh Plant-Based meat and dairy throughout the month of March.

“Fresh Plant-Based offers customers a variety of affordable favorites that are free from animal products and full of flavor,” the company stated. “From protein-packed meat-alternatives to dairy-free milk alternatives, Fresh Plant-Based has the essentials customers need to create a healthier meal that will satisfy the whole family and won’t break the bank.”

The Fresh Plant-Based line is now available online and in-person at all Amazon Fresh locations.