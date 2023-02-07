London-Based Artisan Cheesemaker Honestly Tasty Celebrates Ocado Launch

Honestly Tasty, a UK-based creator of award-winning vegan artisan cheese products such as Shamembert, Blue, and Bree, is celebrating the launch of its products on Ocado, with the rollout taking place this week, according to the brand.

Honestly Tasty launched a crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs last June and reported that it raised over 80% of its £450,000 target just a few days later.

The brand’s growth was further bolstered by an investment of £250K from Veg Capital that same month, with the VC firm stating at the time, “Vegan cheese is such an important product […] It is also notoriously difficult to get right, but Honestly Tasty have absolutely nailed it with their range”.

Co-founder Michael Moore says: “Our mission, from day one, has been to make game-changing plant-based cheese as widely available as possible… so we’re over the moon to announce this launch! Special thanks go to Freya and Grace from Ocado, for their work in getting us onto their (virtual) shelves, because knowing that our cheese is now easier than ever to get hold of is such a big win!”

Freya O’Mara, Senior Buyer (cheese) at Ocado, comments: “We’re super excited to be launching Honestly Tasty this week – it feels like a true step change in bringing quality, dairy free alternatives to cheese lover and we’re pleased to be at the forefront of this innovative launch!”

Ocado joins existing stockists including Holland & Barrett, Planet Organic, Selfridges as well as a number of independent stores around the country.