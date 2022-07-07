Multinational cheese leader Bel Group, which owns iconic snacking brands Babybel and Boursin, announces a strategic collaboration with fermentation startup Superbrewed Food to develop a line of cheeses with Superbrewed’s Postbiotic Cultured Protein.

According to Bel, the company intends to develop a full range of cheeses, both dairy and plant-based, that incorporate Superbrewed’s Protein, a nutrient-rich ingredient made from microflora that convert plant fibers. The protein will be ready to ship from Superbrewed’s Delaware facility in the first half of 2023, and Bel says it plans to propose the newly formulated products to consumers “very soon”.

Based in New Castle, Delaware, Superbrewed uses traditional anaerobic fermentation processes to create a high-quality protein with all 9 essential amino acids. According to Superbrewed, this minimally processed ingredient delivers added functionality and nutrition to foods while being allergen-friendly and non-GMO. A 30-gram serving meets US requirements for being a “good source” of B vitamins, including B12, and offers six essential minerals, including iron, phosphorous, and magnesium.

“Scaling up innovations”

Bel Group states the collaboration will enable it to provide environmentally and and nutritionally interesting benefits to consumers, with added sensory qualities.

‘We are very happy to enter this exclusive collaboration, which a is testament to our pioneering role and acceleration on disruptive technologies,” said Bel Group Chief Venture Officer Caroline Sorlin. “As a family business, we are also proud to have adopted an ‘open collaboration’ model with over 100 partners, including start-ups, to stimulate and scale up their innovations and so prepare the future of food.”

Ideal partners

In 2020, Bel Group acquired All in Foods, a French dairy-free startup, as part of a major plant-based strategy. Months later, it announced plans to introduce plant-based versions of each of its core brands, including Boursin, The Laughing Cow, and Babybel,

“We’re honored to partner with Bel Group to lead the industry in the application of highly scalable alternative proteins for cheese,” said Superbrewed Food CEO Bryan Tracy, PhD. “Given the Bel global reach of their brands and inclusive ‘open collaboration’ model, they are ideal partners for Superbrewed.”