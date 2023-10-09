Better Nature Becomes the UK’s Top-Scoring Meat-Free B Corp

UK tempeh brand Better Nature is now the UK’s top-scoring B Corp in the meat-free category, with an impact score of 99.7 — over 20% higher than the industry average.

B Corp certification recognises companies that meet high social and environmental standards, along with being transparent and accountable. Specifically, Better Nature:

Has a low carbon footprint.

Certifies its products as Non-GMO, Zero Deforestation, Soil Protection, and Indigenous People & Ecosystem Protection, with an organic option also available.

Donates 1% of sales to charity.

Produces sustainable, clean-label food.

Claims to promote a diverse workplace and prioritise team wellbeing.

Works with mission-aligned partners.

“This is just the start of our B Corp journey,” said Dr. Driando Ahnan-Winarno, co-founder at Better Nature Tempeh. “From here, we will be continuing to push ahead to reach our sustainability goals; doubling down on our Net Zero strategy improvement and execution, increasing our reach of preventing childhood malnutrition in Indonesia, and honing how the business is run for all our stakeholders.”

“Huge opportunity”

The news comes after Better Nature launched a crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs last week, with the aim of raising over £1 million to continue its mission of getting 500 million people eating tempeh as a protein staple by 2030.

Better Nature has seen rapid expansion over the past year, securing its first retail listing at Tesco and rolling out at all 966 UK Lidl stores two months later. The company has also expanded internationally, with launches in Germany and Switzerland.

“As a mission-led meat-free brand, being the highest scoring B Corp in the sector in the UK is a huge accolade,” said Ahnan-Winarno. “The meat-free category has had a turbulent time of late, but there is a huge opportunity for clean-label, minimally processed meat-free brands that are good for people and the planet.”