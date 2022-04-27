UK’s Butterm!lk Wins in Four Categories at the 2022 Free From Food Awards

Butterm!lk is a UK heritage brand which began life as a traditional fudge shop in Cornwall back in 1964. Its chocolates are all dairy-free, palm-oil free and the packaging is fully compostable.

The brand contacts vegconomist to report that it has been awarded four prizes in this year’s Free From Food Awards, as follows:

The Caramel Nougat Bar won double Gold in the ‘Best Confectionery’ and the ‘Innovation Award’

The Honeycomb Blast Bar won Bronze for ”Best Confectionery’

The Hot Choccy Bombe was awarded Bronze in the ‘Innovation Award’

The Caramel Nougat Bar was runner up as the ‘Free from Food of the Year’

According to the family brand, the judges shared their thoughts on why the Caramel Nougat Bar was a worthy winner: “Really innovative, giving free from customers the almost perfect plant-based replica of the original! A very good size with really authentic layering. Deliciously sweet & really enjoyable. Addresses both the vegan & free from audience”.

Butterm!lk Founder Tracy McDonnell Goad enthused: “We’re delighted to have been awarded gold in not one, but two categories at this year’s Free From Food Awards, not to mention our bronze award. Being recognised as one of the best tasting and innovative brands means so much to us.”

She continues, “At Butterm!lk, we’re made for life’s little indulgences, we believe that everyone should have the option to choose great tasting choccy and we’re ecstatic to be considered the best in the Free From confectionery category. We’re committed to our belief that you can treat yourself better with our products.”

Butterm!lk is stocked online at www.buttermilk.co.uk and retailers including Holland & Barrett, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Amazon, Ocado, Asda, and The Vegan Kind Supermarket.