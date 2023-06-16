Cathedral City Plant-Based Cheese Awarded Gold Medal at Free From Food Awards 2023

Cathedral City Plant-Based Block has received a gold medal at the 2023 Free From Food Awards after being selected by a panel of judges alongside Fully Free’s Cashew-Brie Original as winners in the ‘Cheese Alternatives’ category. The block variety also received a Plant-Based Taste Award in 2022.

Launched last year to much anticipation, Cathedral City, owned by Saputo Dairy and currently the UK’s top-selling conventional cheddar cheese brand, said at the time, “This launch is a momentous occasion for Cathedral City”.

The NPD, available in block, sliced, and grated formats, has since then exceeded expectations in the dairy-free alternative to cheese category, which now has the 2nd highest Volume Market Share[1], and is available at most of the major UK supermarkets.

Following the success of the cheddar product, earlier this month Saputo launched a vegan cream cheese in Spring Onion and Cracked Black Pepper flavour, now available at around 332 Tesco stores UK-wide.

Neil Stewart, Head of Marketing at Saputo Dairy UK, comments. “It’s been our mission to deliver great quality and value to the plant-based category and provide an offering for consumers that doesn’t sacrifice taste, texture or quality, so receiving yet another award for Cathedral City Plant-Based is a great achievement for us.”

Plant-based alternatives to cheese are now worth £39.5m[2] and are bought by almost 10% of UK households[3]. Saputo Dairy UK’s Cathedral City brand is valued at over £298m[4] and bought by 42% of all UK households[5].

To view all winners in the Free From Food Awards 2023, click here.

[1] IRI Total Dairy Free Volume Share 52w/e 20th May 2023

[2] Kantar Worldpanel 52 we 13th May 2023

[3] Kantar Worldpanel 52 we 13tth April 2023

[4] IRI All Outlets 52we 13th May 2023

[5] Kantar Worldpanel 52we 13th May 2023