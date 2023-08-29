Chilean Biotech Fotortec Partners with Sustainable Firms to Introduce Food Waste Upcycling Technology in Sweden

Chilean biotech Fotortec announces a partnership with Swedish consultancy firms A Better Future AB and Xylo Sweden AB to introduce its innovative food waste upcycling technology and mushroom-based ingredients into the Swedish market.



Fotortec aims to redefine waste by repurposing food waste or by-products into new and valuable items. The company has developed a scalable technology for cultivating mushrooms using food waste. These mushrooms can be transformed into beneficial ingredients, including flavor enhancers, protein isolates, fertilizer, energy-boosting methane gas, animal feed, and raw materials suitable for packaging.

The company franchises its technology to third parties and this collaboration marks Fotortec’s expansion into the Nordics. Better Future AB and Xylo Sweden AB will represent Fotortec in Sweden, promoting sustainable and circular solutions for the region, aligning with their sustainable future goals.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for us as we expand our footprint into the Nordics. By combining our innovative technology with the expertise of A Better Future AB and Xylo Sweden AB, we are confident that we can drive meaningful change in food waste reduction, benefitting both the environment and the communities we serve,” commented Rami Jadaa, founder & CEO of Fotortec.

According to Fotortec, its platform is versatile and can be easily installed in any location unaffected by weather conditions. This flexibility allows it to effectively serve local markets with various products and provide protein to remote populations.

Vegan proteins from food waste

The platform’s flagship product is a vegan protein that contains 18 of the 21 amino acids available in nature, including the eight essential for humans. It enhances the protein content in traditional recipes or new formulations.

In April 2022, Fotortec was part of ProVeg Incubator, and the company has been included in the 2022 FoodTech 500 list. Moreover, it has participated in a protein challenge organized by the Good Food Institute India. The company has an international presence in Colombia and in the USA.

“Redefining waste is our core mission. Our partnership with A Better Future AB and Fotortec is part of our commitment to a more sustainable future, where food waste is redefined as a valuable source of protein,” said Paula Picardo, founder and CEO of Xylo Sweden AB.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to significantly minimise food waste, reduce environmental impact, and contribute to a circular economy in the Nordics,” said Michel Bracké, CEO of A Better Future AB.