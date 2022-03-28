Cruz Burgers, a consumer packaged foods company, has announced the debut of its clean-label mushroom burgers in retailers across the Detroit metro area.

Billed as “Old school veggie burgers with new school flavor”, the frozen patties are now available at a range of Michigan stores including Riverdown Market Detroit, Bridgestreet Market and all Westborn Market locations, among other stores. The product can also be purchased online.

Created to offer a healthy, whole foods-based patty, the Cruz Burger is made from portobello mushrooms, produce and a blend of spices and seasonings. Sold in units of two, each serving contains 150 calories and is free of soy, gluten and GMO’s, the brand says.

Community and inclusion

Founded during the 2020 pandemic, the Cruz Burger recipe was crafted by husband-and-wife team Dominique and Wendy Ekua Da’Cruz , as the couple transitioned to a more plant-based diet. According to Dominique, the product’s name holds special meaning and importance.

“The English word for Cruz translates to ‘Cross’. We are a ‘Cross’ burger, a place where people can cross paths – vegans, vegetarians, meat lovers alike, can sit at the same table and enjoy the same meal,” he explains.

The flavorful veggie burgers were initially sold online, and have also gained an enthusiastic following at local farmer’s markets. According to the brand, customers regularly praise the burgers’ well-seasoned taste and have used the patties to cook tacos, chili, Philly cheesesteaks and more.

New school flavor

The founders say they spent most of last year sampling the burger and perfecting the recipe based on feedback. “The last seven months since launching in the market was about understanding where to find our customers,” says Dominque.”We’ve figured out both and now we are going where they are asking us to come.”

According to co-founder and wife Wendy, Cruz Burgers is on a mission to provide minimally-processed and nourishing plant-based alternatives. “We use simple and fresh ingredients that everyone can pronounce,” she says, adding: “Our one patty can be plated multiple ways. This is why they are convenient, nutritious and delicious.”