CULT Food Science Appoints Mitchell Scott of The Better Butchers as New CEO

CULT Food Science Corp., a leader in cellular agriculture technology and product development, appoints Mitchell Scott as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2023. This development follows the resignation of the company’s former CEO, Lejjy Gafour.



Mitchell Scott is no stranger to the plant-based and cultivated food sectors, with over eight years of industry experience including the co-founding of Canadian plant-based meat brand The Very Good Butchers.

Scott was exited from The Very Good Butchers prior to its collapse in 2022 when the company went into receivership, and earlier this year announced his newest endeavor, The Better Butchers. The Canadian startup, specializing in cultivated meat production, is currently working on prototypes for pork sausages, meatballs, and marinated steaks, with plans to introduce these cell-based products to the Canadian market by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

As the new CEO of CULT Food Sciences, Scott is tasked with leading growth initiatives and sales strategies, starting with the flagship brand of cultivated pet food, Noochies!.

In response to his appointment, Mitchell Scott expressed his enthusiasm and commitment to the company’s mission. He stated, “Our mission is clear: to revolutionize the world of food through innovation, sustainability, and flavor. I firmly believe that by harnessing the power of science, technology, and our collective passion, we can create a healthier, more sustainable, and truly delicious future for all.”

Advancing cellular agriculture in North America



CULT Food Science Corp. holds the distinction of being the first publicly traded company in North America focused on cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through a global portfolio of companies, the company offers investors exposure to startups in cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and cultured pet food, such as Umami Bioworks and Everything But.

Scott concluded, “I look forward to working closely with our dedicated employees, partners, and stakeholders to drive positive change, foster innovation, and bring our visionary concepts to the plates and bowls of people and animals around the globe. Together, we will explore new frontiers in food science, and I’m committed to leading Cult Food Science into a future where food is not just a necessity but a delightful, sustainable, and transformative experience for all.”