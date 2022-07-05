Dutch Dairy Cooperative FrieslandCampina Partners With Plant-Based Brand De Nieuwe Melkboer

Netherlands-based dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina has partnered with alt-dairy producer De Nieuwe Melkboer to develop a local supply chain for milk alternatives.

De Nieuwe Melkboer was created on a family dairy farm supplying milk to FrieslandCampina, after the family’s youngest generation — Bart and Tom Grobben — decided to convert the farm to produce dairy alternatives. The company has now been offering soy milk and yogurts, said to be the first of their kind produced in the Netherlands, for 18 months.

De Nieuwe Melkboer makes its products with locally grown crops, which the company says it identified as a gap in the market. Through the partnership with FrieslandCampina, De Nieuwe Melkboer hopes to further develop a local supply chain, taking advantage of the cooperative’s knowledge and experience in this area. FrieslandCampina has described De Nieuwe Melkboer as a “creative response” to the fast-growing local and plant-based trends.

AGT Foods collaboration

FrieslandCampina made another venture into the plant-based market in December through a collaboration with AGT Foods. Together, the companies developed two protein products called Plantaris Pea Isolate 85 and Plantaris Faba Isolate 90 A, which are said to have a cleaner and more neutral taste than most similar products. FrieslandCampina is also a key player in the hydrolysed protein market.

“We are delighted that De Nieuwe Melkboer has its origins at the dairy farm of one of our members and we are happy to support Bart and Tom in realising their dream. We look forward to working with De Nieuwe Melkboer and learning from each other,” said Dustin Woodward, managing director of FrieslandCampina Netherlands.