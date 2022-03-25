    • Dharma Southern Kitchen Announces Rapid Expansion Plan for Southeast US and Beyond

    March 25, 2022
    Dharma Southern Kitchen Meal
    ©Samantha Lawless

    Dharma Southern Kitchen, a vegan comfort food restaurant based in Orlando, FL, has announced it is expanding in Florida throughout 2022, and embarking on a strategic growth plan for the Southeast US and beyond in 2023. The chain has also launched a StartEngine crowdfunding campaign that allows anyone with $190 to invest in its brand, and which opens possible franchising opportunities for “master franchisers”. 

    Dharma Southern Kitchen says it differs from most vegan fast-casual concepts by focusing on “down-home” approachable comfort fare like fried “chick’n”, mac ‘n cheese, grits and slaw. Among its diverse menu offerings, the chain’s top-selling items include:  

    • Nashville “Hawt” – Spicy fried chik’n with bread-’n-butter pickles and white BBQ slaw
    • The Orange Bird – Florida citrus BBQ chik’n topped with roasted garlic sauce
    • Biscuits n’ Gravy – Homemade rosemary  biscuits, country gravy and maple glazed “sausage”
    • Florida Fried Green Tomato – Breaded and deep-fried sliced green tomatoes 

    Dharma’s prices range from $3.50 for side dishes to up to $16 for meals. 

    Dharma Southern Kitchen Chicken Box
    ©Samantha Lawless

    Ready to scale

    Founded by chef Shaun Noonan, the concept originally blossomed from a popular hot dog cart, The Vegan Hot Dog Cart, that has been serving Orlando for 25 years. Dharma opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2015 and has since added locations in Tampa and Sanford, with a 4th location opening in April. 

    After years of growth in Central Florida, the brand believes it is now perfectly positioned to begin expanding on a national scale. On its StartEngine page, Dharma lays out an ambitious-yet-strategic growth plan, with the goal of opening a company or franchise location in every major US city in the next 5-8 years.

    Chef Shaun Noonan- Dharma Southern Kitchen
    Shaun Noonan ©Dharma Southern Kitchen

    Beyond serving tasty “fine vittles”, Dharma says its establishment has gained a loyal fan base by offering a uniquely inviting, family-friendly dining atmosphere.

    “We stand out in the market because of our commitment to giving communities space to sit down and enjoy our delicious, affordable cookin’ together,” the chain states, adding: “Everything that comes out of our scratch kitchen is made with love, servin’ up food like your mama used to make it. We use sustainable packaging and practices in our restaurants, and we provide genuine guest service served up with classic southern hospitality.”

